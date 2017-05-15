CTrides Week kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT DOT Commissioner will host the start of CTrides week in Connecticut on Monday.

CTrides is a program through the state department of transportation that offers commuting alternatives to drivers.

Those alternatives could be carpooling, taking public transportation, and even telecommuting.

The ride share program helps promote a healthy environment, while reducing traffic congestion.

The commissioner of the state DOT will kick off CTrides week at an event at Hartford’s Bushnell Park at 10:30 a.m., where drivers can learn more about the program.