Downed tree leads to power outages in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– A downed tree has left over a thousand people without power in Seymour Monday morning.

Police say they believe it was the wind that took down a tree, which subsequently downed wires on South Main Street. Traffic is being diverted from the area, as South Main Street is now closed in the area of Pearl Street.

Police ask drivers to use Maple Street and Pearl Street for an alternative route.

Eversource also responded to the scene due to the downed wires. They are reporting that 1,459 customers are experiencing a power outage at this time.

Crews are working to remove the tree and repair the damaged pole and wires. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

