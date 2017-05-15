Downed tree leads to power outages in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– A downed tree has left over a thousand people without power in Seymour Monday morning.

Police say they believe it was the wind that took down a tree, which subsequently downed wires on South Main Street. Traffic is being diverted from the area, as South Main Street is now closed in the area of Pearl Street.

Road will be closed until tree is removed and damage to pole and wires are repaired. Please use Maple St and Pearl St for alternate route. — Seymour Police Dept. (@SeymourPoliceCT) May 15, 2017

Police ask drivers to use Maple Street and Pearl Street for an alternative route.

Eversource also responded to the scene due to the downed wires. They are reporting that 1,459 customers are experiencing a power outage at this time.

Crews are working to remove the tree and repair the damaged pole and wires. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.