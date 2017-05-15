Dr. Phil speaks with Aaron Hernandez’s fiance

(WTNH) — On Monday and Tuesday’s editions of his show, Dr. Phil McGraw will speak with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez, who died of apparent suicide last month while serving a life sentence following a murder conviction.

Related Content: Questions remain on Hernandez wealth after conviction erased

During the interview, Jenkins-Hernandez shares her side of the story about her fiancé’s mysterious jail cell death, rumors about his purported secret romantic life, and if she thinks he killed himself so that she could collect millions of dollars.

Related Content: ‘Know you are an angel’ Aaron Hernandez tells fiancée in suicide note

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.” – Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on receiving the phone call that Aaron was dead.

Dr. Phil airs weekdays at 3:00 p.m. on News 8.