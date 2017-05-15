Fairfield police search for suspects in armed robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a Dunkin’ Donuts was robbed at gunpoint in the Southport section of Fairfield on Saturday night.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m., officers received a 911 call from an employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 3355 Post Road reporting an armed robbery.

The male and female suspects entered the store together before the female went up to the counter. Police say the female then ordered a donut and when the cashier opened the drawer, the male suspect pulled out what appeared to be a silver semi-automatic handgun, pointing it at the cashier.

The male suspect then jumped the counter, stole the entire cash tray and then headed towards the door. But before he left, he noticed a single patron seated with his cellphone and wallet on the table. The male suspect then took the patron’s belongings before fleeing out the east side door.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken at the time of the robbery.

Police describe the male suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket, a black neoprene type mask and carrying an umbrella. The female suspect is described as a black female wearing a head band or bandana type garment, with a black jacket.

No suspect vehicle was scene, nor was a direction of travel given. Fairfied police ask anyone with information to contact them at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637.