Former UConn pharmacy supervisor sentenced to prison

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — The former pharmacy supervisor of the University of Connecticut‘s Student Health Services is headed to prison for forging prescriptions and ordering items through the pharmacy for his personal use.

Michael Olzinski, of Coventry, was sentenced last week to 20 months behind bars. He pleaded guilty in January to larceny and drug distribution charges.

Police started investigating after an internal audit revealed prescription drugs and other items ordered by the supervisor were missing from inventory. Police say Olzinski ordered the items for personal and family use. He initially faced 173 charges.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Olzinski apologized for his behavior before his sentencing. He says he doesn’t know why he stole from the university.

His lawyer asked the judge for a minimum sentence, citing mental health issues.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

