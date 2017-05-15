‘Future leaders’ graduate from Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — It will soon be mission accomplished for the class of 2017 after four challenging years.

“I’m going to the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous out of Virginia Beach, Virginia,” said First Class Cadet Derek Victory from Broward County, Florida. He and James Myazoe are among the stand outs, the academy’s ‘future leaders.’

“I’m from the Republic of the Marshall Islands,” said Myazoe.

Victory who has a fitting last name will graduate with a degree in government with a focus on law and public policy.

“If I could become a coast guard lawyer that would be great,” said Victory.

He also leaves with 15 school and conference records on the football field. Victory has been starting quarterback for the Bears since his freshman year. His Florida parents were at almost every game.

“My mother has been by my side every step of the way,” said Victory. “Since I was five years old actually. She was one of my first football coaches actually.”

His parents will be in the stands again Wednesday along with Myazoe’s parents.

“It’s been two years since I last saw them so when I saw them I was pretty excited,” said Myazoe.

The first class cadet had the added challenge of learning a new language along with navigating the waters of the academy. He learned a lot during swab summer when cadre continuously yell orders.

“There are a lot of times I got the wrong perception of what they wanted me to do and they just allowed them to yell more at me so,” he said with a laugh.

Myazoe who managed to also master snowboarding will graduate with a degree in civil engineering and spend the next two years working in the Marshall Islands. Both cadets look forward to hearing from their Commander in chief at graduation.

“Definitely exciting for everyone on base regardless of viewpoints of anything like that because at the end of the day he’s our boss and it’s gonna be an honor to get to shake his hand,” said Victory.

“Especially representing a small country and hopefully he notices that the Marshall Islands exists out there so it’s definitely it’s an honor to meet the president,” said Myazoe.