‘Hangry’ passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train

By Published:
- FILE - Amtrak Train

(ABC) — A hungry passenger aboard an Amtrak train en route to Washington, D.C. got a much-needed boost from a dedicated pizza delivery man on Sunday afternoon.

Mitch Katz tweeted that he got “hangry,” after more than an hour of waiting on a stalled train when he dialed up a local pizza restaurant and ordered a delivery.

The game delivery man traversed an embankment before locating Katz’s car and completing the transaction.

In response to a tweet inquiring about the cause of the stalled train, Amtrak said: “Service disruption due to a mechanical issue, assistance on the way.”

Amtrak’s website listed the train arriving in at Union Station in the nation’s capital at 8:35 p.m. –- over three hours late.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s