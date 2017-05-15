‘Hangry’ passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train

(ABC) — A hungry passenger aboard an Amtrak train en route to Washington, D.C. got a much-needed boost from a dedicated pizza delivery man on Sunday afternoon.

Mitch Katz tweeted that he got “hangry,” after more than an hour of waiting on a stalled train when he dialed up a local pizza restaurant and ordered a delivery.

The game delivery man traversed an embankment before locating Katz’s car and completing the transaction.

Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H — Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017

In response to a tweet inquiring about the cause of the stalled train, Amtrak said: “Service disruption due to a mechanical issue, assistance on the way.”

Amtrak’s website listed the train arriving in at Union Station in the nation’s capital at 8:35 p.m. –- over three hours late.