Internet scams targeting puppy buyers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An alert for anyone looking to bring home a puppy.

Tatyana Best was a victim of an online scam, she told ABC News, she found a puppy online and began texting with someone who claimed to be selling it. The seller then sent Tatyana a video of the puppy, so she wired $750 to the so-called seller who promised “Curley” would be delivered to the her doorstep in Oregon the next day. But the puppy never arrived and the website was taken down.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, the same thing is happening to victims in Arizona, Florida, Maine and more than a dozen places in between. All falling for those convincing websites and adorable faces.

Experts say to avoid falling victim you should:

Never purchase a pet sight-unseen from the internet.

Visit the animal in person.

Beware of sellers who require that you pay by wire transfer or money order.

Experts are urging people looking for a new pet to consider adopting from the Humane Society or visit shelters near their home.