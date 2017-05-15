Lawyer argues against releasing video of student’s death

By Published:
19-year-old Jeffny Pally was a sophomore at the University of Connecticut (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for the parents of a University of Connecticut student who was run over and killed by a fire department vehicle is arguing against the release of a video that shows the accident.

The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2radCy8 ) and other news organizations have requested the release of the video.

Lawyer Michael Walsh argued Monday before a state Freedom of Information Commission hearing officer that the publication of the video would cause severe emotional anguish for Jeffny Pally‘s family.

Authorities say the 19-year-old Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol in October. A department SUV accidentally ran over the sophomore while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

The hearing officer will issue a recommendation to the Freedom of Information Commission.

