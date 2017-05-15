Long-running Connecticut Radio Network to end daily news

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — CRN International says it will discontinue its Connecticut Radio Network daily news service at the end of this legislative session.

In operation since 1973, the network has reported on everything from the election of the first woman governor, Ella Grasso, to the daily developments at the state Capitol.

CRN President Barry Berman said Monday the network plans to continue producing “Dialogue,” its long-running weekly news interview program, and may cover other major events.

Berman said continuing deregulation of the broadcast industry has led to many local radio stations in larger Connecticut cities to be sold to national corporations with “diminished appetites for news and local programs.” He said the closing of daily operations on June 9 “reflects that market shift.”

Berman called the network “a beacon of quality and commitment.”