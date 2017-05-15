Man decides to draw every eatery in New York City

(WTNH) — People are compelled to do all kinds of things in their lives. On tonight’s “Nyberg,” an artist and writer who has decided to draw all the eateries in New York City.

John Donohue of Brooklyn, New York, a former editor at the New Yorker, launched his project called “All The Restaurants in New York” this spring and he’s off and running.

It takes him just 20 minutes to complete one of the city’s culinary spots.

“This process brings me a lot of joy. I draw pictures of restaurants. People like them and it brings them joy so it’s sort of a concentric circle of evolving joy,” he said.

“How long will it really take you to do all of the restaurants in New York City,” asked Ann Nyberg.

“Well that title is a little bit of a hyperbolic lark, but I do like having a subject that I can’t exhaust and so I can draw forever and that people are interested in. The more interested they are in the project, the more likely I am to continue it because they buy the prints. It supports the effort,” he replied.

“We’re in a moment in popular culture where food, a few years ago someone wrote in the Times, food is the new rock and roll. It’s food that are the things that people are interested in talking about and I’ve always been interested in eating and cooking. I cook for my family and I did the book on domestic cooking. Now I thought I’d move from the domestic sphere to sort of a more public sphere,” he said.

So this of course begs the question, who might do this in Connecticut?

Proceeds from the sales of Donohue’s ink drawings will go to hunger relief charities.

You can learn more about the project at all-the-restaurants.com.