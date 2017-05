NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp named Anthony Campbell the permanent Chief of New Haven Police on Sunday.

It could be a big week for her as well.

Mayor Harp is expected to announce her run for re-election later this week.

“I think we’ve done really good work here in New Haven that I want to continue and institutionalize and it’s going to take some time to do that,” said Mayor Harp.

Harp has been Mayor of New Haven since 2014. She is the first female mayor of the Elm City.