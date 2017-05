MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are looking for the public’s help on Monday in finding a driver who hit a man then took off.

Officials say it happened near the intersection of Cherry Street and Gulf Street early Sunday morning.

Police say a dark car hit the man as he was walking in that area and then kept driving.

The man is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police.