Newtown Police Searching for Missing Woman

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown police are asking the public for help in locating a woman that has been missing for several days.

Jessica Guay, 36, of Sandy Hook, was last seen on Thursday, May 11th. Newtown police say Guay is possibly driving a gray 2005 Saturn Ion with a Connecticut license plate reading 252-SGR.

Officers believe that Guay may be in the Danbury area. If you have seen Jessica Guay, or have any information that could help police locate her, you’re asked to call Newtown police at (203)-426-5841.