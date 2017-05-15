Norwich urgent care doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting patients

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich urgent care doctor is now locked up for sexually assaulting not one, not two, but three patients.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Manoj Saxena to five years in prison.

If the courts allow it, he’ll get out after a year and a half then serve 10 years probation. He will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Saxena admitted there was enough evidence to convict him for assaulting an 18-year-old girl at the Concentra Urgent Care.

He also turned himself in for assaulting two other patients.