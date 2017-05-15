Panel discusses report on race equity in Connecticut

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A new report on “Race Equity in the Five Connecticuts” has been published by the Connecticut Association for Human Services.

Two panel discussions were held Monday morning by key legislators and data experts to discuss the roles race and place play in shaping our families experiences.

“Most of us in the room, and many people at home, know that Connecticut looks good on data but not all kids in our state are doing well,” said a panelist.

The 37-page report found that Connecticut as a whole looks good for children’s and families’ outcomes, but issues of race and where someone lives are factors in identifying and understanding any disparities.

