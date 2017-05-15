Police in Groton announce parking restrictions ahead of Trump visit

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police Department has announced parking bans and traffic restrictions that will be put in place on Wednesday for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation that will feature President Donald Trump as a keynote speaker.

Police say parking will be restricted beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday on Tower Avenue, High Rock Road, and Poquonnock Road west of Trails Corner.

The restrictions will remain in effect until late in the day, at the police department’s discretion. Parking tickets will be issued and vehicles will be towed if they are found in the areas of restriction for Wednesday.

Barricades will be in place at the front of commercial parking lots along the route.

The Groton Town Police Department is requesting that the public respect the barricades and instructions of officers on duty Wednesday.

For more information on the restrictions, contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6716.