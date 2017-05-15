Police investigate accident that left driver hurt in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)- Orange police are investigating a single car accident on Sunday afternoon that sent a driver to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

At around 5 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Derby-Milford road after getting reports of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a car that had gone through the guard wire, eventually ending up about one hundred feet down an embankment.

Police say the driver was hurt, but was she still able to walk most of the way up the steep hill. Emergency officials then sent down a basket to bring her the rest of the way up.