Police: Westport man arrested for D.U.I. after stealing car

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury resident, Bradford Brown, was arrested on Friday after allegedly stealing a friend’s car and driving drunk.

According to the Westport Police, officers responded to a call on Turkey Hill Road South for a motor vehicle complaint. The victim stated that she called police after her guest took her vehicle without permission and drove off.

Her guest, Brown, allegedly spent the night at her residence and then took off in the afternoon, highly intoxicated, after she tried to wake him up.

Officers stopped Brown on Morningside Drive South. During the stop officers say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Brown’s breath, his eyes were red and glassy and his speech was slurred and slow.

When asked to conduct a field sobriety test, Brown declined and was taken into custody. Once at Police Headquarters, Brown also refused to submit a breathalyzer test.

Brown is charged with Operating Under the Influence Drugs / Alcohol and Using Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission. He was held on $1,000 bond and will appear in a Norwalk court on May 22nd.