QU students dorm food helping local non-profits

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Several local non-profits are getting a boost after college students cleaned out their dorm rooms.

From sweet treats to vegetable juice, dorm life brings out a variety of taste buds. When the students move out, they don’t always take their food with them.

“It’s either what do I do with this Ramen Noodle that I have left over? Do I want to eat that in the summer? Probably not,” said Quinnipiac University Office of Community Service’s Vincent Contrucci. “So this is giving them an option to use that food for a good purpose.”

That’s how he says they collected about 4 tons of food. After finals at Quinnipiac University, collection bins went out, and non perishable items came rolling in. Monday, those items rolled out. New Reach volunteers backed up a truck in the morning. They’re a New Haven non-profit that helps homeless families get back on their feet.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome because there’s a lot of people in need of it and it will all go to use,” said New Reach’s Ralph Morrow. “There’s after school programs where they always need food also. So it’s a lot of needed items.”

Plus, the Connecticut Food Bank says donations always slow down in the summer.

Contrucci said, “we have that more charitable giving period around Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter.”

Aids Project New Haven, Columbus House, Hamden Food Bank, and Master’s Manna are also picking up their donations Monday. The University has organized this food drive now for nine years.