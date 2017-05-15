Record-breaking warmth possible this week

The first half of May has been unseasonably cool, but a big change in the weather is ahead for this week. You can expect instant summer-like warmth by the middle of the week. Highs will rise from the 60s on Monday to the 70s Tuesday, 70s/80s on Wednesday, and 80s to some low 90s inland on Thursday! It will also get increasingly humid Wednesday into Thursday. A wind shift on Friday will bring less-humid air back to Connecticut, and start a cool-down that lasts through the weekend.

Record Highs Bridgeport Windsor Locks May 16 85° (1951) 91° (1965) May 17 85° (1974) 93° (1977) May 18 84° (1998) 90° (1936) May 19 86° (1998) 94° (1962)

It’s interesting to note that the lowest record high temperatures for the rest of this workweek are on Thursday, which also projects as the warmest day of the week. The records that could be reached in Bridgeport include Thursday and Friday. It all depends on when a cold front moves through on Friday. If it’s timed just right, the wind will shift to the northwest (a hot wind direction in Bridgeport) with the cool air lagging behind, and the temperature will spike on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will settle back into the 60s/70s on Saturday, and it may not reach 70° on Sunday. If these wild weather swings have you a little confused as to what is normal for this time of the year, the normal high is in the upper 60s Shoreline and low 70s inland.