Reports: Small plane crash near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

Smoke from a fire after a plane crashed near Teterboro Airport in Carlstadt, New Jersey (Photo: Twitter / GodwinClassic33)

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WTNH) — Multiple organizations are reporting that a small plane has crashed in the vicinity of Teterboro Airport, causing multiple buildings to catch on fire.

News 8’s sister station WABC-TV reports that the crash occurred in an industrial area on Kero Road in the town of Carlstadt. Police on the scene confirm that multiple buildings are on fire, but no other details have been released.

The crash is in the vicinity of Teterboro Airport. It is unclear if that was the plane’s destination.

This story is still developing. More details will be posted as soon as they become available.