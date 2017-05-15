Reports: Small plane crash near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WTNH) — Multiple organizations are reporting that a small plane has crashed in the vicinity of Teterboro Airport, causing multiple buildings to catch on fire.

A small plane has crashed near Teterboro Airport in NJ, Carlstadt Police confirm; multiple buildings on fire. Huge black cloud of smoke. pic.twitter.com/SV7SV6A6QT — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017

News 8’s sister station WABC-TV reports that the crash occurred in an industrial area on Kero Road in the town of Carlstadt. Police on the scene confirm that multiple buildings are on fire, but no other details have been released.

BREAKING: Small plane has crashed in an industrial area near Teterboro Airport in NJ, police say. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/m2vE0fo4vD — ABC News (@ABC) May 15, 2017

The crash is in the vicinity of Teterboro Airport. It is unclear if that was the plane’s destination.

This story is still developing. More details will be posted as soon as they become available.