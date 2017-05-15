Ridgefield police seek owner of injured “Boston Terrier type dog”

By Published:
Ridgefield police posted this stock photo of a Boston Terrier in an attempt to find the owner of one they found injured on Rte. 34 on Monday morning.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ridgefield police are searching for the owners of a “Boston Terrier type dog” that they say they found injured on Route 34 early on Monday morning.

Ridgefield police say an officer discovered the dog around 5 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 34, or Danbury Road, and Taunton Hill Road. Police say they found the dog injured in the middle of the roadway, and say there was no collar on the dog.

Police say the dog was transported by police to the Veterinary Emergency Center in Norwalk for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ridgefield Animal Control at (203) 431-2711.

The dog weighs between 20 and 30 pounds, and is “black and white with a small patch of fur on the back of the neck.” Police didn’t say whether the dog was male or female.

