Travel money-savers to take with you on vacation this summer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We are just two weeks away from Memorial Day: the unofficial start to summer which means many of you will soon be packing your bags for some kind of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar all this week and saving you money wherever you plan to go! It’s that time of year, time to get away.

We all know traveling is the time to splurge but it doesn’t mean you should avoid a good money saver when there’s the chance! Hamden AAA’s Tony Scafariello says a good place to start is the free visitors guides you can find in AAA offices.

“Sometimes the visitors guide will have meal coupons two for ones, five dollars off, 50 percent off if you buy one, all those kinds of things we don’t think of,” Scafariello said.

You’ve likely heard you can save money on airfare by traveling on off-days. The same goes for rental cars and hotel rooms. Speaking of hotels, before you pack the essentials, call ahead and find out what you can get for free.

“Ask the hotel if they’re providing the toiletries in the hotel room. Often times we go shopping for those travel-sized things that are very expensive and if they’re providing them for free why make the expense,” Scafariello added.

Don’t forget your discount opportunities as well. Wherever you are, find out if they offer discounts to anything that applies to you: teachers, military, seniors or law enforcement are a few common discounts. They won’t usually offer it up until you ask for it.