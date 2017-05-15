United Airlines says cockpit access information made public

(CNN)– United Airlines announced that its cockpit door access information may have been made public, but said it has other procedures in place to secure flight decks.

In a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, airline spokeswoman Maddie King said it’s not a breach.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,” King said. “In the interim, this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure.”

She declined to provide additional details, saying the airline does not discuss security procedures.

CNN obtained a bulletin sent to the airline’s pilots warning them that “flight deck access procedures may have been compromised.” It said a corrective plan is being established.

United operates nearly 4,500 flights daily to more than 330 destinations around the world, its website says.