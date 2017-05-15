United Airlines says cockpit access information made public

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

(CNN)– United Airlines announced that its cockpit door access information may have been made public, but said it has other procedures in place to secure flight decks.

In a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, airline spokeswoman Maddie King said it’s not a breach.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,” King said. “In the interim, this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure.”

She declined to provide additional details, saying the airline does not discuss security procedures.

CNN obtained a bulletin sent to the airline’s pilots warning them that “flight deck access procedures may have been compromised.” It said a corrective plan is being established.

United operates nearly 4,500 flights daily to more than 330 destinations around the world, its website says.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s