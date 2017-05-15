Warm Temps & Fines Skies Ahead – After Today!

Some soggy weather at times through early afternoon today before some slow improvements arrive. Also, some gusty winds that could reach 40-45 mph midday-afternoon and could cause a few power issues. The same low pressure center that brought rain to our area Saturday and Saturday night will slowly move away later today and tonight.

The nice pattern arrives tomorrow with sunshine and great temperatures! Highs will be in the 70s! High pressure builds in at the surface and aloft for a great period of weather through at least the beginning of the weekend. There will be some humidity arriving later Wednesday and on the humid side for Thursday making for a July feel around here. Highs inland will be around 90° with a cooler flow off of the water at the immediate shoreline. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s there!

If you rely on an air conditioner, now is the time to get it ready. Make sure you clean and check the filter. Also, get your basement dehumidifier ready to go too! Temperatures will settle down a bit with some increasing rain chances late in the weekend.

