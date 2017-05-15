West Hartford man arrested for attempting to entice a minor for sex

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly used a cell phone app to try and entice a minor in sex.

On February 7, West Hartford Police began an investigation into 39-year-old Scott Backer of West Hartford, after they received a complaint that he attempted to entice a minor for sex. The complaint also said Backer tried to meet with the minor at a Walmart in Cromwell.

The investigation revealed that Backer used an app on his cell phone called “Yik Yak” to speak with the minor. The minor in question was in fact an adult male who posed as a 15-year-old girl online. The adult male confronted Backer at the Walmart in Cromwell on January 12. He video taped the encounter with Backer and questioned him as to why he was there to have sex with a minor.

Evidence was collected and Backer was arrested on Monday.

Backer is facing a use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity charge. His bond is $150,000.