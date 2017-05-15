Will the peaches be lost again this summer?

(WTNH) — The Scott’s family history began in 1894 with the purchase of 50 apple trees by Winston’s great grandfather. Now the Scott family farms dozens of acres of apples, blueberries, peaches and more. Sadly, the weather last year took a major toll on the peach crop.

Winston Scott of Scott’s Connecticut Valley Orchards stated, “We lost the peach crop in February, it got too cold during the winter, it went down to 12 or 13 below zero. I was blessed. A lot of people had no peaches whatsoever.”

An no peaches means no money, which took a huge hit on Connecticut agriculture industry in 2016.

Unfortunately for the farmers across Connecticut that really depend on the income from peaches, last year was a very rough year but this season is expected to be a whole lot sweeter.

“We’ve got a beautiful crop this year. It probably has 25 to 30 peaches on that short branch.” mentioned Scott regarding a small branch filled with small peaches.

Thanks to a consistently mild winter and a surplus of tiny peaches sitting on the branches, Scott and his crew have been spending their time thinning out the trees to allow for the massive peaches they typically produce.

“We grow large peaches because we sell them pick your own or on our stand. We want to have the best.” said Winston

And with peach season running from the second week of July, all the way to the end of September, as long as the weather cooperates we should have a fantastic peach crop across Connecticut.

Scott responded, “Barring hail storms or anything else, it should be a great crop.”