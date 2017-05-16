14-year-old college grad isn’t done learning

(ABC) — A 14-year-old in Texas graduated from college on Saturday but isn’t done with his education yet.

Carson Huey-You first stepped onto the campus of Texas Christian University four years ago as a freshman and began tackling theories behind quantum physics.

Speaking of his time as the youngest man on campus, Huey-You told the ABC affiliate in Dallas, WFAA-TV, “I feel like I’ve sort of grown up a little bit.”

Huey-You will resume his education in the fall when he takes graduate classes.

“I want to get a Ph.D. eventually, then do research, and maybe a bit of teaching,” he said.

The new graduate will have company on the Texas Christian campus: His 11-year-old brother will start as a college freshman this summer.