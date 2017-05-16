2017 Connecticut Open tournament seeks volunteers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s largest tennis tournament is seeking volunteers to help out at the Connecticut Tennis Center in New Haven in August.

The 2017 Connecticut Open will take place between August 18th to the 26th at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale in New Haven. The organization says there are a variety of roles that are available for those seeking experience with some of the best women’s tennis players in the world. The roles include ball persons, in-stadium ushers, player transporters, general volunteers and more.

“Much of our tournament’s success can be attributed to our dedicated volunteers who help make the event enjoyable for both fans and players,” said Ann Worcester, tournament director for the Connecticut Open. “Those involved, receive a behind-the-scenes look at one of Connecticut’s premiere gatherings while obtaining invaluable, resume boosting experience from an international sporting event.”

The organization says all volunteers will receive a free uniform, tickets, meal vouchers, photo credential, and parking. They say volunteer time can be used toward community service hours.

For those interested in becoming a ball person, the organization says they must attend training session on July 15th, July 16th, August 5th, and August 6th. They say the training sessions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be hosted at the Yale University tennis courts.

The organization says first and second-year ball persons must attend two of the four training sessions, while those with three or more years of experience, including 2017, need to only attend one. They say in order to be a ball person, one must be at least 12-years-old and able to commit for the first five days of the tournament.

The organizations encourages those who are interested in volunteering to visit Connecticut Open’s website or email volunteers@ctopen.org. They say those who are eligible ball persons should contact ballpersons@ctopen.org. For more information, please call Jean Walker at (203)-776-7331 ext. 5842.