2017 CSEC Charity Tennis Tournament

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The second annual Connecticut State Employees’ Campaign Charity Tennis Tournament will take place in the fall.

Tournament Director John Rasimas and last year’s Men’s Singles Champion Arthur Berman spoke about the tournament in the video above.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday September 10th at CT Tennis Center a 45 Yale Avenue in New Haven.

For more information about registration and the tournament you can visit: www.employeegiving.ct.gov.

