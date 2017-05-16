90° heat arriving a bit earlier than normal in CT

(WTNH) — The first Connecticut 90° day of 2017 is possible this week. If it hits 90°, it will be the first time since the middle of last September. The record high in Windsor Locks is 90° (1936) on Thursday. It’s 84° (1998) in Bridgeport. There is a decent chance of breaking the Windsor Locks record, and it’s around 50/50 to break it in Bridgeport. While certainly not unprecedented, this unseasonably warm weather is arriving a little ahead of the average first 90° inland and 85° at the Shoreline.
|Windsor Locks (90°)
|Bridgeport (85°)
|Bridgeport (90°)
|Earliest
|April 7 (2010)
|April 12 (1977)
|April 28 (1990)
|Average
|May 30
|May 28
|June 27
|Latest
|August 5 (1932)
|July 30 (2009)
|August 17 (2009)
The average first 90° day in Windsor Locks is on May 30. That’s based on data since 1905. The average first 90° day in Bridgeport is not until late June, and the average first 85° day is May 28.
As you can see, there have been 90°+ days both inland and Shoreline in April. Last year, the first 90° in Windsor Locks was on May 25. Bridgeport also hit 85° for the first time last year on May 25.