90° heat arriving a bit earlier than normal in CT

(WTNH) — The first Connecticut 90° day of 2017 is possible this week. If it hits 90°, it will be the first time since the middle of last September. The record high in Windsor Locks is 90° (1936) on Thursday. It’s 84° (1998) in Bridgeport. There is a decent chance of breaking the Windsor Locks record, and it’s around 50/50 to break it in Bridgeport. While certainly not unprecedented, this unseasonably warm weather is arriving a little ahead of the average first 90° inland and 85° at the Shoreline.

Windsor Locks (90°) Bridgeport (85°)  Bridgeport (90°) 
Earliest  April 7 (2010)  April 12 (1977) April 28 (1990)
Average May 30 May 28 June 27
Latest August 5 (1932) July 30 (2009)  August 17 (2009)

The average first 90° day in Windsor Locks is on May 30. That’s based on data since 1905. The average first 90° day in Bridgeport is not until late June, and the average first 85° day is May 28.

As you can see, there have been 90°+ days both inland and Shoreline in April. Last year, the first 90° in Windsor Locks was on May 25. Bridgeport also hit 85° for the first time last year on May 25.

