Army Corps continues to help with Lake Ontario flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to monitor the rising water levels plaguing the shores of Lake Ontario.

Technical teams are being deployed Tuesday in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties in northern New York, Mexico Point in Oswego County on the eastern shore of the lake and at Fair Haven State Park in Cayuga County on the south shore.

The crews will provide guidance and help coordinate efforts with local emergency management offices. They’ll also inspect existing flood protection projects in an effort to identify potential problem areas and recommend solutions where needed.

Flooding has affected hundreds of properties since early March, inundating basements and causing shoreline erosion in some areas. The lake’s levels are not expected to crest until early June.

