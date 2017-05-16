Canton school, roads closed for water main “burst”

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Canton Intermediate School is closed Tuesday for a water main break in the area, the district’s assistant superintendent announced.

Canton police say the water main break is in the area of Dyer Avenue and Simonds Avenue. The school, half a block up the road on Dyer, is affected but not by flooding, according to police.

The intersection of Dyer and Simonds is closed while utility crews with Connecticut Water work to resolve the issue.

