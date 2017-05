NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recently released report has revealed that New Haven drivers are losing a lot of money all because of poor road conditions in the area.

The report states that New Haven drivers are spending around $2,200 per year in addition to regular operating costs. The reason for this is believed to be because of deteriorated and congested roads located in New Haven county.

The study was conducted by “TRIP,” which is a¬†national nonprofit transportation research group.