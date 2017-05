HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of state lawmakers and water safety experts are going to be talking about new initiatives to reduce accidental drownings in Connecticut.

The group says a disproportionate number of kids with autism and kids of color are drowning and something should be done to address this.

Recognizing the fact that these groups are more at risk, the group plans to outline ways to protect them.

That will be the discussion during a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, May 16th.