Dozens drawn to State Capital rallying for Tesla’s direct sales model bill

By Published:
Close-up of electric car maker Tesla Motors logo at a showroom in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people gathered at the State Capital in Hartford on Tuesday in support of House Bill 7097, which favors allowing Tesla’s direct-to-consumer automobile sales model, according to a media report by Stu Loeser and Company.

The rally follows a release of a new poll showing that nearly three-quarters of Connecticut voters favor House Bill 7097, An Act Concerning the Licensing of New and Used Car Dealers, according to Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research who surveyed 500 Connecticut voters likely to vote in the 2018 election.

Poll can be found here: Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research Poll

Supporters of the bill joined Tesla, and State Legislators on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday.

HB 7097, which would authorize the direct sale of electric vehicles without existing dealership franchise agreements, is currently under consideration by the General Assembly. If passed, the bill would encourage electric vehicle adoption in Connecticut, reduce carbon emission, create job opportunities and economic development and decrease public healthcare costs.

According to the poll conducted by Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and released by Tesla on Monday, 74 percent of Connecticut voters support legislation authorizing manufacturers like Tesla to open brick-and-mortar stores in Connecticut. The poll also found that 49 percent of respondents would be less likely to support state legislators who opposed such legislation.

Tesla was joined at Tuesday’s rally by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, State Senator Art Linares, and State Representative Antonio Guerrera. Robert McSherry, Owner of North Haven Auto Body, and Josh Litwin, an MBA student at the University of Connecticut School of Business, also spoke at the event.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s