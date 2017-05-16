Dozens drawn to State Capital rallying for Tesla’s direct sales model bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people gathered at the State Capital in Hartford on Tuesday in support of House Bill 7097, which favors allowing Tesla’s direct-to-consumer automobile sales model, according to a media report by Stu Loeser and Company.

The rally follows a release of a new poll showing that nearly three-quarters of Connecticut voters favor House Bill 7097, An Act Concerning the Licensing of New and Used Car Dealers, according to Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research who surveyed 500 Connecticut voters likely to vote in the 2018 election.

Poll can be found here: Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research Poll

Supporters of the bill joined Tesla, and State Legislators on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday.

HB 7097, which would authorize the direct sale of electric vehicles without existing dealership franchise agreements, is currently under consideration by the General Assembly. If passed, the bill would encourage electric vehicle adoption in Connecticut, reduce carbon emission, create job opportunities and economic development and decrease public healthcare costs.

According to the poll conducted by Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and released by Tesla on Monday, 74 percent of Connecticut voters support legislation authorizing manufacturers like Tesla to open brick-and-mortar stores in Connecticut. The poll also found that 49 percent of respondents would be less likely to support state legislators who opposed such legislation.

Tesla was joined at Tuesday’s rally by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, State Senator Art Linares, and State Representative Antonio Guerrera. Robert McSherry, Owner of North Haven Auto Body, and Josh Litwin, an MBA student at the University of Connecticut School of Business, also spoke at the event.