Dust storm frequencies increasing across southwestern U.S.

FILE--This Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, shows a dust storm on Interstate 10 near San Simon, Ariz. Extremely windy conditions and blowing dust have for the third straight day shut down Interstate 10 in Arizona and New Mexico, stalling commerce and sending drivers on a long detour through a much smaller road. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP, file)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dust storms are becoming increasingly common phenomenons in the southwestern portion of the United States, with the region experiencing its most frequent occurrences of the storms in decades.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the amount of times these storms have occurred has more than doubled between the 1990’s and 2000’s.

Scientists believe the rise in numbers of dust storms are a result of changing ocean temperatures across the globe. Scientists also believe the increase in ocean temperatures has been linked to drier conditions.

