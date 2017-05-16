Dust storm frequencies increasing across southwestern U.S.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dust storms are becoming increasingly common phenomenons in the southwestern portion of the United States, with the region experiencing its most frequent occurrences of the storms in decades.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the amount of times these storms have occurred has more than doubled between the 1990’s and 2000’s.

Scientists believe the rise in numbers of dust storms are a result of changing ocean temperatures across the globe. Scientists also believe the increase in ocean temperatures has been linked to drier conditions.