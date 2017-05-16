East Hartford woman charged with larceny

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have reported that Melissa McFolley of East Hartford has been charged with Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

The arrest comes after the Connecticut Department of Labor launched an investigation following a complaint regarding McFolley.

The investigation found that between November 2011 through March 2013, McFolley collected $12,118 in unemployment benefits while she was still employed.

McFolley has been released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and will appear in New Britain Superior Court on May 23.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit.