Farmington police warn residents of thefts from unlocked vehicles

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police say they are seeing thefts occurring from unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours. Police say it’s a national crime trend and residents need to be vigilant.

According to police, thefts have occurred as recently as Tuesday morning in the Main Street area. Two thieves were caught on a home surveillance camera stealing from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway while the residents slept.

Police say thieves are stealing cash, credit cards, electronics and keys, and those thefts at times lead to stolen vehicles and identity theft.