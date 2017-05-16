Farmington police warn residents of thefts from unlocked vehicles

By Published:
Home surveillance (Farmington Police)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) —  Farmington police say they are seeing thefts occurring from unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours.   Police say it’s a national crime trend and residents need to be vigilant.

According to police, thefts have occurred as recently as Tuesday morning in the Main Street area. Two thieves were caught on a home surveillance camera stealing from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway while the residents slept.

Police say thieves are stealing cash, credit cards, electronics and keys, and those thefts at times lead to stolen vehicles and identity theft.

