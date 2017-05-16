Fiancée of Aaron Hernandez appears on Dr. Phil for part two of interview

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — The fiancée of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was on Dr. Phil again on Tuesday for part two of that exclusive interview.

On Tuesday, Dr. Phil asked Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez about the rumors that he had a prison lover named Kyle Kennedy that he reportedly wanted to share a cell with.

“After his death, it was reported that he was secretly gay. You were his fiancee. Was he gay?” asked Dr. Phil.

“The Aaron that I knew? No. I had no indication or feeling he was such. He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing and hurtful,” Jenkins Hernandez responded.

Jenkins Hernandez told Dr. Phil that she heard rumors that Aaron was gay before his death. She said she asked him if it was true and he denied it. She said she’s never heard of Kyle Kennedy. Hernandez never spoke of him and there was not a suicide note left for the rumored lover.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s