Fiancée of Aaron Hernandez appears on Dr. Phil for part two of interview

(WTNH) — The fiancée of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was on Dr. Phil again on Tuesday for part two of that exclusive interview.

On Tuesday, Dr. Phil asked Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez about the rumors that he had a prison lover named Kyle Kennedy that he reportedly wanted to share a cell with.

“After his death, it was reported that he was secretly gay. You were his fiancee. Was he gay?” asked Dr. Phil.

“The Aaron that I knew? No. I had no indication or feeling he was such. He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing and hurtful,” Jenkins Hernandez responded.

Jenkins Hernandez told Dr. Phil that she heard rumors that Aaron was gay before his death. She said she asked him if it was true and he denied it. She said she’s never heard of Kyle Kennedy. Hernandez never spoke of him and there was not a suicide note left for the rumored lover.