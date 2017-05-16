Group calling for updated fire sprinkler law

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several fire service organizations in the state are working with an sprinkler industry group to push lawmakers to adopt more stringent requirements for sprinklers in local homes.

The groups, which include the Connecticut Fire Sprinkler Coalition, say the state legislature needs to change local building codes to include the installation of sprinklers in all new homes.

To make their point, they plan to demonstrate how quickly a fire can destroy a home at an event at the Savin Rock Conference Center in West Haven Tuesday afternoon. The state is updating building codes, which is why the push is being made now to change those codes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s