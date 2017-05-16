Group calling for updated fire sprinkler law

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several fire service organizations in the state are working with an sprinkler industry group to push lawmakers to adopt more stringent requirements for sprinklers in local homes.

The groups, which include the Connecticut Fire Sprinkler Coalition, say the state legislature needs to change local building codes to include the installation of sprinklers in all new homes.

To make their point, they plan to demonstrate how quickly a fire can destroy a home at an event at the Savin Rock Conference Center in West Haven Tuesday afternoon. The state is updating building codes, which is why the push is being made now to change those codes.