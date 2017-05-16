Honor Veteran at “Connecticut State Veterans Memorial” With Engraved Pavers

Courtesy: Connecticut State Veterans Memorial

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There are just about 150 permanent engraved pavers left to be ordered to honor U.S. Veterans at the “Connecticut State Veterans Memorial”. The impressive granite memorial is located in Hartford’s Minuteman Park on Capitol Ave. and Broad St., across from the William A. O’Neill State Armory and the Legislative Office Building. The outdoor memorial is open 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and there is no admission fee.

Connecticut’s first statewide veterans’ memorial pays tribute to the state’s past heroes and heroines, honors today’s veterans, and demonstrates the appreciation for their service for generations to come. It is a welcoming place for personal reflection, as well as a gathering place where groups can honor Connecticut veterans for their commitment and sacrifices.

Hundreds of 6″ x 12″ granite engraved pavers are important elements of the memorial offering state residents a meaningful way to honor or memorialize a special veteran. The funds raised have supported the memorial’s development. They are placed along walkways that from the Legislative Office Building to the center of the memorial plaza, and on to the Broad Street side of the memorial.

Only 150 of these 6″ x 12″ walkway pavers remain for engraving and installation. Each paver costs $200 and can be engraved with the name of a U.S. veteran, with his or her rank, branch of the military, and the specific years of service and conflict, if desired. Towns/cities can also purchase pavers with their town/city name engraved in honor of those who have served or serve within the town/city. For a 6″ x 12″ paver order form, visit the memorial’s website, http://www.CTHonorsVets.org or call 860-616-3603 and ask for Tammy Marzik.

