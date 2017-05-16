How to: Prep your house for A/C

As you may have already heard, the real cold of winter is now behind us and while you may not have flipped the switch over from heat to air conditioning, you might be doing it pretty soon. So before you get caught sweating at home, here’s how you can prepare your house for air conditioning:

First off, you get your heating system serviced, so how important is it to get your cooling system done yearly as well?

Michael Amodio of Amodio and Sons Fuel and Energy Services, West Haven responded, “It’s extremely important to get your A/C system serviced. Almost more important than your heating unit because we find things like refrigerant leaks when we go and a customer wouldn’t know they have a leak if it’s a slight leak because the unit won’t freeze up. So the unit will just run a lot longer to try and keep up.”

Running a lot longer will also cost you a lot more money, making it a very expensive summer ahead. You can also clean out your condenser unit yourself. Just clear out any sticks, twigs, or debris around it and you can spray it down with a garden hose. Just make sure you shut the unit off first. It’s also extremely important to change your homes air filter. Not doing so can cause your a/c to freeze up.

“Now when it freezes up, a lot of times when it thaws there’s too much water the condensate drain can handle it so it’ll overflow. Now if your units in your attic it’ll overflow through your ceiling.” said Amodio.

Some air filters cost as little as 3 dollars so get it replaced often. Speaking of filters, the same goes for your window air conditioners!

David Katz, Owner of Goody’s Hardware explained, “Just make sure it’s not clogged with spiders or dirt or dust from the winter and when you put it in make sure it’s in safely so it’s not going to fall out and just make sure it’s supported and plugged in without using an extension cord. Put it right near an outlet.”

Finally, if you’re buying a new window unit, measure the size of the room it’s going in first to assure the highest level of efficiency.