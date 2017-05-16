In the Bender Kitchen: Heide Lang of The Fig Cooking School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have the owner of The Fig Cooking School Heide Lang, sharing a delicious recipe of North African sauce called Chermoula paired with a roasted salmon.
This recipe will serve six to eight people.
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ pounds whole salmon fillet, skin on
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup parsley
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons rinsed and coarsely chopped preserved lemon*
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¾ teaspoon cumin
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Harissa to taste (optional)
*Harissa is a North African powder or paste that includes a blend of hot Chile peppers, garlic, olive oil and spices, such as cumin, coriander, caraway and mint.
Preparation:
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Rinse off salmon and pat dry. Place salmon on sheet and set aside.
- Combine all remaining ingredients (except Harissa) in a mini-food processor or hand blender until well blended. Divide mixture in half in two separate bowls.
- Using a silicone brush (or pastry brush), spread half of Chermoula mixture over the salmon. Lightly salt and pepper the fish.
- Cover and let rest for at least 30 minutes (or up to an hour) in the refrigerator (or leave it out if you are only marinating for 30 minutes).
- Preheat oven to 350 ° F.
- Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the salmon is just starting to brown, and the center is just beginning to turn white.
- Serve immediately with the remaining Chermoula and a small bowl of Harrissa to sprinkle on top.
For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com.