In the Bender Kitchen: Heide Lang of The Fig Cooking School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have the owner of The Fig Cooking School Heide Lang, sharing a delicious recipe of North African sauce called Chermoula paired with a roasted salmon.

This recipe will serve six to eight people.

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds whole salmon fillet, skin on

5 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup parsley

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons rinsed and coarsely chopped preserved lemon*

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¾ teaspoon cumin

3 cloves garlic, peeled

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Harissa to taste (optional)

*Harissa is a North African powder or paste that includes a blend of hot Chile peppers, garlic, olive oil and spices, such as cumin, coriander, caraway and mint.

Preparation:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse off salmon and pat dry. Place salmon on sheet and set aside. Combine all remaining ingredients (except Harissa) in a mini-food processor or hand blender until well blended. Divide mixture in half in two separate bowls. Using a silicone brush (or pastry brush), spread half of Chermoula mixture over the salmon. Lightly salt and pepper the fish. Cover and let rest for at least 30 minutes (or up to an hour) in the refrigerator (or leave it out if you are only marinating for 30 minutes). Preheat oven to 350 ° F. Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the salmon is just starting to brown, and the center is just beginning to turn white. Serve immediately with the remaining Chermoula and a small bowl of Harrissa to sprinkle on top.

For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com.