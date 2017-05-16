Items stolen out of unlocked cars in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury Police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a number of items were stolen from vehicles Monday night at a condominium complex at 971 Hopmeadow Street.

Police spotted two suspicious vehicles around 1:30 a.m. When they went to investigate, they spotted two young males rummaging through parked cars at the condo complex. Upon seeing the officer, the males got into two vehicles and took off.

Police set up a roadblock using stop sticks near the Granby town line. They were successful stopping the car, however, the suspects took off into the woods on foot. Police determined the car had been stolen earlier in the evening.

Simsbury Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Scott Sagan at 860-658-3145.