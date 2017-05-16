Lawmakers back bill to reduce drownings for water safety month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– May is water safety month. That’s why advocates and lawmakers rolled out some new ways to reduce drownings.

They say drowning is the reason for 90% of all autistic children’s deaths. A task force has been put together to tackle the problem. It’s backing a bill that would require training for police on how to handle cases which children with autism disappear.

“Researchers are looking into why they wander toward water, but we know that it’s an issue and I can speak personally about this. I am the aunt to two beautiful boys with autism who just this weekend were almost lost. My nephew wandered out of the home and luckily, we caught him,” said Rep. Liz Linehan, (D) Cheshire, Southington, Wallingford.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control reports about 800 children die every year from drowning.

