Lawmakers call for more police accountability after Bridgeport shooting

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Some state lawmakers are joining a chorus of supporters calling for more police accountability, especially in cases in which excessive force is used. They’re suggesting officers be suspended without pay and are recommending termination for any officer found guilty of any crime. It’s all in direct response to a recent deadly police shooting in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police under fire for shooting of 15 year-old suspect. Proposed bill would put officers on unpaid leave after use of force. pic.twitter.com/mAQscflHZZ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) May 16, 2017

Tuesday morning those lawmakers will take their concern to the State Capital.

A protest Monday night. A bill proposed in Hartford Tuesday. The shooting was a week ago, but it is back in the news because of a cell phone video minutes after the shooting. We are going to play the video above. Be warned, you may find it disturbing.

Let me set the scene for you. Tuesday of last week, Bridgeport police chased a stolen car. They had it cornered, but then the driver put it in reverse, hitting one officer, so Officer James Boulay shot the driver.

The driver was a 15-year-old boy named Jayson Negron. Police say he died right away, but then the video came out. Negron is on the ground, already handcuffed by police. His head facing to his right, then a few seconds later his head is facing the other way. Someone could have moved his body, but some say this proves Negron was still alive and should have been taken to a hospital. That was the belief at a City Hall protest Monday night.

“I think it is outrageous and unacceptable. I don’t think there’s any justification for the police to have done that. I am sick, sick seeing that video,” said Camelle Scott-Mujahid, New Haven.

State Police are investigating and Officer Boulay is on paid leave. That’s standard procedure right now. Some lawmakers in Hartford are speaking out Tuesday in support of a bill that would automatically put officers under investigation for excessive force on unpaid leave, and terminate any officer guilty of wrongdoing on the job.

The ACLU is also backing that bill. A press conference is scheduled for 10 am.