Man fatally struck by train in Branford

By Published: Updated:
Shoreline East trains are delayed after a man was fatally struck Tuesday afternoon (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being struck by a train in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

According to Branford police, the person was struck between North Harbor Street and Bridge Street. The victim’s age has not yet been released.

Multiple Shore Line East trains are experiencing delays as police activity continues. There is no word yet on when normal service will resume.

Branford Police are continuing to investigate the situation and more details will be forthcoming.

News 8 will update this story as more details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s