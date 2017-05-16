Man fatally struck by train in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being struck by a train in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

According to Branford police, the person was struck between North Harbor Street and Bridge Street. The victim’s age has not yet been released.

Multiple Shore Line East trains are experiencing delays as police activity continues. There is no word yet on when normal service will resume.

Train 1632 is experiencing indefinite delays due to police activity. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) May 16, 2017

Branford Police are continuing to investigate the situation and more details will be forthcoming.

News 8 will update this story as more details become available.