BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a grocery store owner.

Leighton Vanderberg has maintained his innocence in the 2015 death of Jose Salgado in Bridgeport, but pleaded guilty to murder under the Alford Doctrine on Monday. An Alford plea means Vanderberg did not admit guilt, but he conceded he would be likely found guilty of the crime based on the state’s evidence and case against him.

Related: 3 in custody in April homicide of New Haven store clerk

The Connecticut Post reports that Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney C. Robert Satti Jr. recommended a 40-year prison sentence to the judge.

Vanderberg has maintained he did not shoot Salgado, but that a companion of his, Treizy Lopez, did. Lopez is currently awaiting trial in the case.

Copyright 2017 ThLeighton Vanderberg e Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.