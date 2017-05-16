Man faces 40 years in prison for grocery store shooting

By Published: Updated:
Leighton Vanderberg

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a grocery store owner.

Leighton Vanderberg has maintained his innocence in the 2015 death of Jose Salgado in Bridgeport, but pleaded guilty to murder under the Alford Doctrine on Monday. An Alford plea means Vanderberg did not admit guilt, but he conceded he would be likely found guilty of the crime based on the state’s evidence and case against him.

Related: 3 in custody in April homicide of New Haven store clerk

The Connecticut Post reports that Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney C. Robert Satti Jr. recommended a 40-year prison sentence to the judge.

2015 04 27 treizy lopez new mugshot Man faces 40 years in prison for grocery store shooting
Treizy Lopez (Image: West Haven Police)

Vanderberg has maintained he did not shoot Salgado, but that a companion of his, Treizy Lopez, did. Lopez is currently awaiting trial in the case.

Copyright 2017 ThLeighton Vanderberg e Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s